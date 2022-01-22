[Patch note] Ver.1.01c beta Fixed errors on boss graphics(2)

This version is a beta version that may contain bugs.
You can join this version y going to the Game Properties > Beta tab in the Steam client and selecting "beta - Beta version".
Ver.1.01b > Ver.1.01c
- Fixed more graphic problems.
- Reduced load on the application.
- Fixed a issue in full screen mode.
- Adjusted the background of the final stage.
- Fixed description on the pase screen.
Ver.1.00c > Ver.1.01b
- Fixed a issue with loading of boss graphics (increased memory usage)
- Fixed a issue with specific operation in the main menu.
- Modified operability of name entry.
- Modified attacks of some bosses.
Changed depots in beta branch