GRAND CROSS: ReNOVATION update for 22 January 2022

[Patch note] Ver.1.01c beta Fixed errors on boss graphics(2)

This version is a beta version that may contain bugs.

You can join this version y going to the Game Properties > Beta tab in the Steam client and selecting "beta - Beta version".

Ver.1.01b > Ver.1.01c

  • Fixed more graphic problems.
  • Reduced load on the application.
  • Fixed a issue in full screen mode.
  • Adjusted the background of the final stage.
  • Fixed description on the pase screen.

Ver.1.00c > Ver.1.01b

  • Fixed a issue with loading of boss graphics (increased memory usage)
  • Fixed a issue with specific operation in the main menu.
  • Modified operability of name entry.
  • Modified attacks of some bosses.

