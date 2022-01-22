Update 1.5.0 is out

Share · View all patches · Build 8066749 · Last edited 22 January 2022 – 10:32:05 UTC by Wendy

No-clowns, it's another day for an update. Version 1.5.0 is now out and here are the changes:

Cool new stuff:

New Map: Shipyard (Between all game modes)

New Melee: Balloon Sword

New Weapon Sounds

Map Renames:

I should've picked better names prior to release, but here we are.

City 2042 > City 2077

Retro Mall > 80's Mall

Armageddon > Clowntown

Dusty > Discount Dust

Updates:

Disabled Stamina (Jump away you clowns)

Map improvements across: Clowntown, Suburbs & Fallujah

Other minor things I forgot to include in my patch notes

Oh sh*t I forgot to say, we have our own Discord, so please join!

https://discord.gg/cVRvZZVvx4