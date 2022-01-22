Update 1.5.0 is out

No-clowns, it's another day for an update. Version 1.5.0 is now out and here are the changes:
Cool new stuff:
New Map: Shipyard (Between all game modes)
New Melee: Balloon Sword
New Weapon Sounds
Map Renames:
I should've picked better names prior to release, but here we are.
City 2042 > City 2077
Retro Mall > 80's Mall
Armageddon > Clowntown
Dusty > Discount Dust
Updates:
Disabled Stamina (Jump away you clowns)
Map improvements across: Clowntown, Suburbs & Fallujah
Other minor things I forgot to include in my patch notes
Oh sh*t I forgot to say, we have our own Discord, so please join!
https://discord.gg/cVRvZZVvx4
