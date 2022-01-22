Mod Support BETA 7

Share · View all patches · Build 8066699 · Last edited 22 January 2022 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This BETA update fixes a couple of problems related to the level editor. It is also the last BETA release of the modding support update - it's release from here on out unless people find some kind of big problems!

BETA 7:

fixed a crash that occured when enabling the "Player is actor?" checkbox in the level editor for various actions when setting up cutscenes (the checkbox is meant for cutscenes only)

fixed the "Player is actor?" checkbox being visible in scene setup in the level editor

fixed goons opening doors in map editor if they touched a door while the player was repositioning them

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!