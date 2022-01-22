 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Intravenous update for 22 January 2022

Mod Support BETA 7

Share · View all patches · Build 8066699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This BETA update fixes a couple of problems related to the level editor. It is also the last BETA release of the modding support update - it's release from here on out unless people find some kind of big problems!

BETA 7:

  • fixed a crash that occured when enabling the "Player is actor?" checkbox in the level editor for various actions when setting up cutscenes (the checkbox is meant for cutscenes only)
  • fixed the "Player is actor?" checkbox being visible in scene setup in the level editor
  • fixed goons opening doors in map editor if they touched a door while the player was repositioning them

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Changed depots in modsupport branch

View more data in app history for build 8066699
Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.