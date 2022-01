Share · View all patches · Build 8066698 · Last edited 22 January 2022 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi Guys!

Another quick update for you, we have successfully added support for 16:9! Check it out in the settings tab and enjoy the game in glorious full-screen!

Added:

+Support for resolutions

720x1280

1920x1080

+New Phrases

+Added more RGB

+Razzle HQ on the main menu

Fixed:

Bug where Christmas assets wouldn't load when the game loaded

Score no longer appears on the click-to-start prompt

I'm not sure if there was anything else, I didn't take notes.