Restricted crawling out of the map for caterpillar bugs
Fixed wrong translation for mech damage sign in the hangar
Fixed standard boss beam shift to zero coordinates
Fixed the code for creating a cell with parts for victory
Fixed missing gold cells when shifting the map
Fixed map shift code
Fixed incorrect commander positioning when merging
Fixed miniboss position on one of the city maps
Fixed district number in the description for the cost of shells
Fixed a bug with the ability to open the map legend after selecting a card
Minor fixes in the English translation.
Fixed highlighting areas available for improvement
Corrected reactor module installation
Fixed position one of the priority target menu
Fixed position of the mech icon and damage display on the construction table
Added a note about the impossibility of movement in a storm
Added audio settings save as the main setting, not part of a save slot
Added display of points A B on the minimap
Added save to disk layer of walls (function may not work for a few first game starts)
Changed mech evasion for different situations
Increased defense team priority to reunite mechs
Added small improvements in the book
Improved description of reactor aux modules
Added description about pilots HP
Updated the description of the station and its improvements
Added description about priority menu
Added red highlighting negative statistics at the end of the day
Added explanation of required areas when movement is not possible
Moved the pilot infection icon so it doesn't overlap HP
Improved the visual of repairing mechs menu
Added simplified tornado render.
Removed the removal of a special mission on failure
Added the ability to launch nuclear missiles to the edge of the map
Increased size of the tornado
Changed tornado mechanic. It's now pushing mechs out.
Added the ability to hold the buttons for changing weapon parameters to speed up
Increased the number of engineers for mech assembly
Greatly increased the number of engineers required to order components
Added boss laser reset when hit by artillery
Adjusted the spawn rate of weekly monsters
Slightly increased snake health and armor
Added spawners to cells without walls
Increased monster spawn distance from mechs
Increased the cost of a nuclear missile
Reduced the number of days to create a nuclear missile
Added spending engineers for repairing depending on the amount of damage
Increased the influence of the environment on the temperature of the reactors
Increased the temperature on different maps
Increased the accuracy of the electromagnetic gun
Added adding of the studied equipment at the end of the research
Changed files in this update