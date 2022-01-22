Restricted crawling out of the map for caterpillar bugs

Fixed wrong translation for mech damage sign in the hangar

Fixed standard boss beam shift to zero coordinates

Fixed the code for creating a cell with parts for victory

Fixed missing gold cells when shifting the map

Fixed map shift code

Fixed incorrect commander positioning when merging

Fixed miniboss position on one of the city maps

Fixed district number in the description for the cost of shells

Fixed a bug with the ability to open the map legend after selecting a card

Minor fixes in the English translation.

Fixed highlighting areas available for improvement

Corrected reactor module installation

Fixed position one of the priority target menu

Fixed position of the mech icon and damage display on the construction table

Added a note about the impossibility of movement in a storm

Added audio settings save as the main setting, not part of a save slot

Added display of points A B on the minimap

Added save to disk layer of walls (function may not work for a few first game starts)

Changed mech evasion for different situations

Increased defense team priority to reunite mechs

Added small improvements in the book

Improved description of reactor aux modules

Added description about pilots HP

Updated the description of the station and its improvements

Added description about priority menu

Added red highlighting negative statistics at the end of the day

Added explanation of required areas when movement is not possible

Moved the pilot infection icon so it doesn't overlap HP

Improved the visual of repairing mechs menu

Added simplified tornado render.

Removed the removal of a special mission on failure

Added the ability to launch nuclear missiles to the edge of the map

Increased size of the tornado

Changed tornado mechanic. It's now pushing mechs out.

Added the ability to hold the buttons for changing weapon parameters to speed up

Increased the number of engineers for mech assembly

Greatly increased the number of engineers required to order components

Added boss laser reset when hit by artillery

Adjusted the spawn rate of weekly monsters

Slightly increased snake health and armor

Added spawners to cells without walls

Increased monster spawn distance from mechs

Increased the cost of a nuclear missile

Reduced the number of days to create a nuclear missile

Added spending engineers for repairing depending on the amount of damage

Increased the influence of the environment on the temperature of the reactors

Increased the temperature on different maps

Increased the accuracy of the electromagnetic gun

Added adding of the studied equipment at the end of the research