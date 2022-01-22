Cyndefense 2 Update 2.0

This is a big one.
I'll start off by announcing that the game is now free to play for everyone! If you don't own the game, now you can!
Now lets see what's changed.
- 4 New Maps!
- Blizzard
- Sandstorm
- Sparkle Cave
- Nightmare
- New Features!
- You can now rotate the directional towers to the right by pressing E
- You can rotate directional towers to the left by pressing Q
- Multiple paths on some maps.
- Can input secret codes, via the musical crystals on Sparkle Cave, or simply create your own song(s) if you so choose.
- On Sandstorm the enemies cannot leave the map, instead you will lose compounding lives every 3 seconds. This means you will lose more lives each time you lose health, but the compound will reset each wave.
- Changes!
- Mother of all Bombs was made MUCH more powerful and can now pierce 5 enemies before exploding into much more damage than before.
- The map "Monolith's Domain" is now available without having to complete Cyneration difficulty on each previous map.
- Minor visual tweaks and bug fixes with enemy pathing and tower placements.
