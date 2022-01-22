 Skip to content

DemonsAreCrazy update for 22 January 2022

Jan 21st - Anti-Vax Escape!

Poor Aeonium, the Sloth Factory has been hacked by Omi-cron and his crazy-robot army. They want to subject him to over-vaccination just to make sure he doesn't give them any covid disease. Let's help him escape the crazy-vaccine aliens! Play a new campaign mini-game, Anti-Vax Escape as Aeonium and gain easy souls for your ranking.

We also added many new SSS and updated many old skills. So don't forget to check them out below. :)

Patch Note 7.56
  • Added a new mini campaign : Anti-Vax Escape (accessible through "Campaign Window" in War Chamber.)

  • Add new baby Omicron Pet (1% drop from Omicron Raid Boss) - Add 15-30% Machine Killer.

  • Added new Xunwu’s SSS : SunSweep - Deal 5x STR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) [fire] dmg (x2 to Plants).

  • Added new Oyama’s SSS : FlowingRiver - Deals TAL({0}~{1}) [water] dmg in a quick long stright line.

  • Added new Oyama’s SSS : StillBlade - Repeatedly deals STR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) [wind] dmg to a random enemy within {4}m.

  • Added new Wiktor’s SSS : SatanicStrength - Instantly increases STR by 130-230 for 130s.

  • Added new Hermont's SSS : SatanicVitality - Instantly increases VIT by 130-230 for 130s.

  • Added new KillJoy's SSS : SatanicDexterity - Instantly increases DEX by 130-230 for 130s.

  • Added new Fay's SSS : SatanicTalent - Instantly increases TAL by 130-230 for 130s.

  • Added new Anneburg's SSS : AllDefense - Gives self and demon allies a LVL(25-50)% DEF boost for 60s

  • Added new Bifron's SSS : AllCritical - Gives self and demon allies a LVL(25-50)% CRT boost for 60s

  • Added new BlackBaron's SSS : AllAccuracy - Gives self and demon allies a LVL(25-50)% ACR boost for 60s

  • Added new Mara's SSS : AllMagic - Gives self and demon allies a LVL(25-50)% MAG boost for 60s

  • Added new Mastema's SSS : AllSummon - Gives self and demon allies a LVL(25-50)% Summon boost for 60s

  • Added new Tiamat's SSS : AllEffect - Gives self and demon allies a LVL(25-50)% Effect boost for 60s

  • Added new Tsukuyomi's SSS : AllEvasion - Gives self and demon allies a LVL(25-50)% Evasion boost for 60s.

  • Added new Urion’s SSS : AllRestoration - Gives self and demon allies a LVL(25-50)% HLG boost for 60s.

  • Added new Zuijin’s SSS : AllOffense - Gives self and allies a LVL(25-50)% PHY.DMG boost for 60s.

  • Adjusted Xunwu’s skill : FireEmber - Temporary change n.Attack to {0}x 3-way fireballs, dealing TAL({1}~{2}) [fire]/[wind] m.dmg with HLG({3}~{4}) HP heal.

  • Adjusted Xunwu’s skill : FireCinder - Change c.Attack to quintuple fireballs, dealing 5xTAL({0}~{1}) [fire]/[earth] m.dmg (20 MP.)

  • Adjusted Satanic Avatar status buff from (130 + lv10) to (130 + lv6).

  • Modified the skill column of Xunwu's PhoenixDrive from 4-3 to 4-5.

  • Modified the skill column of Oyama's MizuchiVapor from 4-2 to 4-4.

  • Added new status icons;

