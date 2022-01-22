Jan 21st - Anti-Vax Escape!

Share · View all patches · Build 8066625 · Last edited 22 January 2022 – 09:19:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Poor Aeonium, the Sloth Factory has been hacked by Omi-cron and his crazy-robot army. They want to subject him to over-vaccination just to make sure he doesn't give them any covid disease. Let's help him escape the crazy-vaccine aliens! Play a new campaign mini-game, Anti-Vax Escape as Aeonium and gain easy souls for your ranking.

We also added many new SSS and updated many old skills. So don't forget to check them out below. :)

Patch Note 7.56

Added a new mini campaign : Anti-Vax Escape (accessible through "Campaign Window" in War Chamber.)