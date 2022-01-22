2022.01.22 UPDATE NOTE

[TL;DR] 6 Chapters->8 Chapters; Costumes DLC; Start game directly from the Flowchart

Mirror 2: Project X has reached #1 of the Steam "GLOBAL TOP SELLERS" in only a few hours thanks to the enthusiasm of all of you!

To say thank you to all of you, we decided to add 2 more chapters in the future, which makes the complete version has 8 numbers instead of 6.

We'd also like to emphasize that the pricing of Mirror 2: Project X will remain the same, forever.

We've also added a new free DLC: Mirror 2: Project X - Costumes.

We understand that the current version has various defects and other experience-breaking bugs, and we still have a long way to go. We're actively listening to your voices and have received much feedback. We'll keep on tweaking, updating, and optimizing the game. Please know that this update is just the beginning. With the help from all of you, we're sure we can make the game better and better.

The following content is the update note: