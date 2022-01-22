2022.01.22 UPDATE NOTE

[TL;DR] 6 Chapters->8 Chapters; Costumes DLC; Start game directly from the Flowchart
Mirror 2: Project X has reached #1 of the Steam "GLOBAL TOP SELLERS" in only a few hours thanks to the enthusiasm of all of you!
To say thank you to all of you, we decided to add 2 more chapters in the future, which makes the complete version has 8 numbers instead of 6.
To make things clear, we'd like to emphasize again that you only need to pay $1.99 (before discount) for Mirror 2: Project X once. We'll update more content to the Early Access version, and in about 8 to 12 months, the Early Access version will have 8 chapters and become the complete version.
We'd also like to emphasize that the pricing of Mirror 2: Project X will remain the same, forever.
We've also added a new free DLC: Mirror 2: Project X - Costumes.
We understand that the current version has various defects and other experience-breaking bugs, and we still have a long way to go. We're actively listening to your voices and have received much feedback. We'll keep on tweaking, updating, and optimizing the game. Please know that this update is just the beginning. With the help from all of you, we're sure we can make the game better and better.
The following content is the update note:
- As requested, we've added a new feature that you can start a game direct from certain points in the Flowchart in the Character Landing Page. Please know that due to save data structural reasons, you cannot change progress in the Preparation Room.
- Made the Healing Bot easier to recognize and distinguish among others.
- Fixed the volume error.
- Repositioned the choices to make them less obstructing.
- Optimized some artistic expression.
- Increased the font size of the collectibles.
- Increased the font size on the HP bar.
- Fixed the bug that caused the healing effect of item "Potion of Restoration" to reset after the countdown reaches one.
- Fixed the bug that caused the minigame progress not to be able to achieve 100% and QTE overlaps on one another.
- Fixed the bug that caused the missing tips on the Radiant Gems and the Gems of Abnormality.
- Fixed some text errors.
- Fixed the bug that caused skipping Ending Song will lead to crashes.
- Minor optimizations and bug fixes.
