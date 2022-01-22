- New: Adventure Final Zone is here, the zone come with 2 Sets of equipment that has no level cap and will earn level based on you main Stage progression.
- New: 6th Boss and final one which has special Mount with new bonuses on it (and a new achievement that goes with it, working this time, tested and approved).
- New: 3 New Infinite Challenge (at S725 750 775).
- New: Dimensional portal in T Zone is now working offline (Only been aware of this since early 2022 or i would have fixed that earlier).
- New: Exp Upgrade 'Arena Light Speed', make each Arena fight last 1-10 seconds at most instead of 1-10 hours.
- Fix: Plaza Shop upgrade that affect Arena Point wasn't working properly (the bonus was linked with the Arena Token one), this fix might make the Arena points earned in the near future nerfed.
- Fix: Terra scraper kill achievements finally fixed! was about time 😮
- Fix: Lot of variable above e308 were breaking (conjuring, plaza, reincarnation), they have been fixed.
- Change: Dump Bump reset also reset the Token (preventing people Hoarding millions of Token to abuse my sweet, lovely, sexy game!!!), the Exp upgrade increasing off/def based on BF wave should cover largely the nerf that some people can see with this change.
- Change: Darkness upgrade price has been significantly reduced (~ divided by 15).
- Change: Terra Scrapper Mount Meditation Bonus removed and replaced by a new bonus that increase the Dump Bump Reset %.
- Change: Arena Warrior/DS and general Level are now leveling in bulk.
Wizard And Minion Idle
Update 141 (Adventure Final) 22.01.22
Changed files in this update