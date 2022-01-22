Update Version 0.5.15

Version 0.5.15
This version was to address bugs and much-needed community features that improve the quality of life within Mercs Fully Loaded.
• Fixed Issue with default unlocked music tracks showing in R&D for researchable when already unlocked.
• In the R&D Menu when all research for the category is completed will show the message "ALL RESEARCH COMPLETED" & "GATHERING DATA" when loading items.
• Decreased R&D menu loading time.
• NPC's Health now transitions to different colors based on the amount of health.
• NPC health widget automatically removed upon death.
• NPC's are now responsive, no more having to wait until taking damage to initialize logic.
• Fixed NPC rotations not matching on the Clients
• Added New Damage Feedback-Text for Weapons & Close Combat
• Added Text Speed & Skip Text Reading in the Game Settings.
• Explosive Barrels Added to Slaughterdome.
• Keybindings have been added, with partial controller support. (No UI Controller Support at the moment)
• Added Controller Types (Keyboard & Mouse, PS4 or Xbox) & Icon Styles (Dark or Light)
• Confirmation Windows have been added for Reset Gamepad Controls, Reset Keyboard Controls, Main Menu & Quit buttons.
• Rewards are now shown in the Quest Information panel in the Quest Log.
• Adjusted player aiming accuracy, it's more consistent with the crosshair.
Version 0.5.2 is a ways away but will feature tons of new content. 6 Story quests which we are aiming for 15 - 25 minutes each, new game mechanics along with a new type of enemies, and improving the old enemies.
For a further detailed list of upcoming content please check out the Info Section within Mercs Fully Loaded Main Menu.
