Update Version 0.5.15

Version 0.5.15

This version was to address bugs and much-needed community features that improve the quality of life within Mercs Fully Loaded.

• Fixed Issue with default unlocked music tracks showing in R&D for researchable when already unlocked.

• In the R&D Menu when all research for the category is completed will show the message "ALL RESEARCH COMPLETED" & "GATHERING DATA" when loading items.

• Decreased R&D menu loading time.

• NPC's Health now transitions to different colors based on the amount of health.

• NPC health widget automatically removed upon death.

• NPC's are now responsive, no more having to wait until taking damage to initialize logic.

• Fixed NPC rotations not matching on the Clients

• Added New Damage Feedback-Text for Weapons & Close Combat

• Added Text Speed & Skip Text Reading in the Game Settings.

• Explosive Barrels Added to Slaughterdome.

• Keybindings have been added, with partial controller support. (No UI Controller Support at the moment)

• Added Controller Types (Keyboard & Mouse, PS4 or Xbox) & Icon Styles (Dark or Light)

• Confirmation Windows have been added for Reset Gamepad Controls, Reset Keyboard Controls, Main Menu & Quit buttons.

• Rewards are now shown in the Quest Information panel in the Quest Log.

• Adjusted player aiming accuracy, it's more consistent with the crosshair.

Version 0.5.2 is a ways away but will feature tons of new content. 6 Story quests which we are aiming for 15 - 25 minutes each, new game mechanics along with a new type of enemies, and improving the old enemies.

For a further detailed list of upcoming content please check out the Info Section within Mercs Fully Loaded Main Menu.