Patch Update v0.28.3 Is Live!

Fixed the Ingot Shelf Issue with it getting mixed up with the amount of Ingots the shelf has contained after Saving/Loading.

Added CD Drives and SSD's to the Refined Disassembly Mechanic, they will now be able to be disassembled after removing it from it's parent object.

Added the 'Mine Sweepin' Mini-Game to the PC.

Changed some UI Panels on the Main Menu to look a little nicer.

Made some optimisations towards the Garage area and its Objects with LODs.

Fixed Large Crystal Oscillator Animation on the PC Motherboard, the CD Drives in the PC and the Small Capacitor animations on the GPU.

Reworked the Raw Material gain method and added the 'Tab' Inventory system to help keep the HUD/GUI cleaner and is far better optimized compared to the previous method.

Implemented a simple Queueing System while Disassembling, it will need a bit of work in the future as you are unable to Queue an object that has a sibling still alive (ie if you Que to remove a CPU Fan, you will not be able to add the CPU Heatsink to the Queue until the CPU Fan has been removed).

Added 18x New Steam Achievements, 4 of which being Hidden Achievements.

Added a Mechanic to eWaste objects that generates a price based on the Raw Materials that are available on the object, which saves having to manually set each price in the Pawn Shop and allows the price to be dynamic based on the Raw Material worth of the object.