Update 2.1 - New Sumo Map and Private Games Support!

Here it is the 2.1 release! We worked hard to incorporate as much changes and quick fixes as possible after your amazing feedback on the release version of the game! in this update we worked on improving the stability and functionality of existing features as well as implementing another sumo map.

TnT Run Sumo Map

This new sumo map consists of three layers of breaking hexagons that players fight to control. If you fall off don't worry there's probably another layer of flor



Improved Boss of the Hill Gamemode

Boss of the Hill mode was optimized for faster gameplay. Normal players now respawn when they fall off and it is much harder to maintain control of the hill as the boss.



Challenges Redesign

We redesigned our backend for handling challenges. Now they are much more reliable and there's now support for custom scrap boosters for special occasions. For now enjoy a 1.5x boost in rewards for challenges every weekend!



Private Matches

If you would like to sharpen your skills without killing your K/D or play with only your party now you can with private games! Simply choose the gamemode and map that you want to play in and enjoy a room all to yourselves.



For anyone interested in the full list of changes and bug fixes here is our official change log!

Tell us all about the changes you want to see and get sneak peaks for upcoming changes on our discord!

Discord | YouTube | Twitter

Fizzostia Team 🤖