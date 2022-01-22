-Fix: a game cheat. (developer only)
-Change/New: Buying/Selling/Transferring is automatic for stack size of 1 items.
This should make managing inventories much quicker.
-Change/New: Moving to/from interiors now causes a fade.
-Change: Wonderseeds price raised.
-Change: Wonderseeds less likely to occur in lootbags.
-Fix: Combat injury message reporting "Any".
-Fix: Potential key use failure.
-Fix: Item uses remaining reporting -1 for perishables.
-Fix Attempt: Mass Store bug preventing transfers back to player.
-Fix: Potential issues preventing stacking.
note: You may have to make a new game for stacking to work completely.
Redaxium update for 22 January 2022
Patch 1.03d
