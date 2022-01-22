 Skip to content

Redaxium update for 22 January 2022

Patch 1.03d

-Fix: a game cheat. (developer only)

-Change/New: Buying/Selling/Transferring is automatic for stack size of 1 items.

This should make managing inventories much quicker.

-Change/New: Moving to/from interiors now causes a fade.

-Change: Wonderseeds price raised.

-Change: Wonderseeds less likely to occur in lootbags.

-Fix: Combat injury message reporting "Any".

-Fix: Potential key use failure.

-Fix: Item uses remaining reporting -1 for perishables.

-Fix Attempt: Mass Store bug preventing transfers back to player.

-Fix: Potential issues preventing stacking.

note: You may have to make a new game for stacking to work completely.

