Menu Please! - Update

Hello, I hope you are having a nice day. I published a small update, if you want, I can share some information about it.
-
Fixed the issue which causes the restaurant's status to change when the player closes the order panel using the close button.
-
Customer sitting time has been doubled. Customers will now be able to wait much longer for their orders.
That's all I've arranged for now. If you want to give me feedback, please share it with me under this heading or you can reach me via e-mail if you wish.
E-mail : gungor.works@gmail.com
Sincelery,
Musa GUNGOR
Changed files in this update