Airmen 1.22.5: Spawn Selection Changes

This week's update tackles the issue of using the spawn selection options to track down players on the map. Random regions will now be hidden from selection as if occupied to reduce the reliability of the tactic from 100%. The blocked regions will rotate every 10-15 minutes. Three additional spawn point options have been added to help pad out the reduced list size and provide easier access to contracts for players who cannot afford to invest in every outpost.

Join us on Discord for public playtests Friday at 12pm ET, Saturday at 3pm ET, and Monday at 7pm ET.

1.22.5

Major Features

A small number of spawn regions are blocked from selection on a rotating basis.

Minor Features

Improved the ability of in-line tracks to turn.

Added region select spawn points for Tsuuchev Ruins, Castle Orenvaald, and Tower Reckongale.

Bug Fixes