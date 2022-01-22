 Skip to content

A Maze Fox update for 22 January 2022

Minor Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8066198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Last level save bug.
  • Cubs smasheds by ice blocks.
  • Translation error.

