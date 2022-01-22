Keychains, Water Splash Effects, Gun Aiming Rework, And Bug Fixes!

I know many of you have been requesting a keychain in the game to manage the keys. I just couldn't figure out a good way to implement it... until now! So this week I made the keychain feature, which is essentially a backpack "extension" which can only hold keys. When opening locked door/chests, the game will check inside your keychains for the appropriate key.

I went one step further: not only will I give you one keychain, I added four more! The first keychain is hidden in a chest somewhere (requires a fresh game playthrough) and the subsequent ones will be spawned randomly from dead NPCs. Later I will periodically add new keychains with different designs, so it's like a collector's item :) Keep in mind that the keychains have a pretty low drop probability, and the more keychains you have discovered, the rarer the rest of them will be.

Other features included in this update:

Added water splash effects for when you walk or run in water, bullet impact, throw rocks, and explosions.

Added footstep sounds for walking and sneaking.

Improved inventory UI responsiveness: when interacting with items, things will happen when you press the LMB/RMB rather than when you release the LMB/RMB. This should make the UI feel more snappy.

There is a quirkiness with the gunplay, which is when you aim at direction A, and then you quickly aim at direction B, and since the cursor leads the player's body's rotation, if you fire the gun before the character finishes rotating the body, your shot will not hit where your cursor is. It sounds intuitive, but during the heat of the battle you'll miss crucial shots due to this.

To address this issue, first I made the game do a check for whether the character is aiming where the cursor points at, and if not, the cursor's color will dim. This gives you a visual cue for whether it's a good time to shoot.

Then I give each weapon a different "aim rotation speed", determined by the gun's "Handling" attribute. Small guns like Makarov have a high rotation speed and will feel very snappy, while big heavy guns have low rotation speed thus feel more sluggish.