Feature Friday - January 21, 2022

203.7 - 'beta' branch
- Added a new music track to deep caves.
- Sleeping waydroids in the Grit Gate enclave are now friendly to Barathrumites.
- Added two new shields: crysteel aegis and flawless crysteel aegis.
- Added a new force attack binding to the prerelease input manager which will force attack in the currently selected direction. (defaults to alt+L1)
- Widened the range of possibilities for relic missile weapons.
- Tweaked the details and added several new descriptions for relic base items.
- Relic curios that summon friendly creatures now typically summon higher-level creatures.
- Relic tonics now provide two attribute/mutation points instead of one (or boost an attribute by two instead of one).
- Added new descriptions for the following items: nanoweave vest and rainboweave cloak.
- Added signs for gutsmongers' shops.
- Added new tiles for the following objects: canned Have-It-All, canned mystery meat, bandage, desalination pellet, knollworm skull, blood-stained neck ring, miner's helmet, fire ant gaster, steel buckler, steel shield, carbide shield, bronze ingot, qudzu stem, rubber tree seed, fullerite aegis, hunk of cheese, Yd Freehold workshop sign, jeweler sign, some books, tokens, timecube, relic curios, gentling cone, eyeless crab legs, crimson hood, mirrorshades, telemetric visor, chrome mantle, mercurial cloak, rainboweave cloak, worn burnoose, Praetorian's cloak, leather scraps, panther's cloak, furs, point-defense lasor, precinct navigator, wrist calc, force bracelet, structural scanning bracelet, life loop, snakeskin armlet, chain gauntlets, elastyne gloves, plasifer gloves, carbide boots, fullerite boots, anti-gravity boots, bounding boots, brinestalk gate, small sphere of negative weight, data disk, waterskin, camel bladder, robot limbs, organic limbs, trash, security cards, spiral borer, Klanq infection, ganglionic teleprojector, forge, anvil, fused security door, geomagnetic disc, luminous mote, quantum mote, palladium electrodeposits, crumpled piece of paper, torn sheet of graph paper, Templar phylactery, chrome platform, pocketed vest, plasifer chem vest, puma chitin vest, fullerite flake armor, rubber suit, flexivest, nanoweave vest, all grenades, and all energy cells.
- Changed the ASCII and tile colors of various objects.
- We did some more population refactoring. You may see some more changes in creature and equipment distributions.
- Rocks falling from the ceiling now respect phase.
- Fixed a bug that caused svardym storms to roll over to protected zones like the Yd Freehold if the storm started outside of it.
- Fixed a bug that caused lithofexes to refract their own lithifying gaze if equipped with refractive gear.
- Fixed a bug that caused high explosives (including sowers seeds) to ocassionally explode forever.
- Fixed some cooking effects not serializing properly (this will unfortunately break some small % of saved games)
Changed depots in beta branch