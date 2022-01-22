Season Four: New Update

Heroes of Sherwood,

Welcome to Season 4 of Sherwood Extreme! We've been working so hard on this game all holiday season, and you will feel the difference. Our Discord community has been critical to our development and so supportive along the way. ❤️

New Updates

Graphics Update - Major visual improvements to every level, including new areas in the Hideout

Weapons Update - Discover shield abilities including dash, plus updates/buffs to every bow

Performance Update - Run the game twice as fast thanks to major optimizations

Revamped Co-Op - Enjoy a seamless experience with easy menus and joining through Steam

Gameplay Fixes - Dozens of bugfixes and polish tweaks to keep you immersed in the action

We are working on the future of Sherwood Extreme, and it is HUGE... a definite game-changer! Join our Discord to be the first to know when we announce it.

Have fun,

Gabe and Salaar

CAGE Studios 🌴