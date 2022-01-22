 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sherwood Extreme update for 22 January 2022

Season Four: New Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8065890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heroes of Sherwood,

Welcome to Season 4 of Sherwood Extreme! We've been working so hard on this game all holiday season, and you will feel the difference. Our Discord community has been critical to our development and so supportive along the way. ❤️

New Updates

  • Graphics Update - Major visual improvements to every level, including new areas in the Hideout
  • Weapons Update - Discover shield abilities including dash, plus updates/buffs to every bow
  • Performance Update - Run the game twice as fast thanks to major optimizations
  • Revamped Co-Op - Enjoy a seamless experience with easy menus and joining through Steam
  • Gameplay Fixes - Dozens of bugfixes and polish tweaks to keep you immersed in the action

We are working on the future of Sherwood Extreme, and it is HUGE... a definite game-changer! Join our Discord to be the first to know when we announce it.

Have fun,

Gabe and Salaar

CAGE Studios 🌴

Changed files in this update

Sherwood Extreme Closed Beta Internal Depot 1340182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.