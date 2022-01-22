Season Four: New Update

Heroes of Sherwood,
Welcome to Season 4 of Sherwood Extreme! We've been working so hard on this game all holiday season, and you will feel the difference. Our Discord community has been critical to our development and so supportive along the way. ❤️
New Updates
- Graphics Update - Major visual improvements to every level, including new areas in the Hideout
- Weapons Update - Discover shield abilities including dash, plus updates/buffs to every bow
- Performance Update - Run the game twice as fast thanks to major optimizations
- Revamped Co-Op - Enjoy a seamless experience with easy menus and joining through Steam
- Gameplay Fixes - Dozens of bugfixes and polish tweaks to keep you immersed in the action
We are working on the future of Sherwood Extreme, and it is HUGE... a definite game-changer! Join our Discord to be the first to know when we announce it.
Have fun,
Gabe and Salaar
CAGE Studios 🌴
Changed files in this update