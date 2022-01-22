HOTFIX: Audio fixes and some other things.

Hi everyone,
Once again, I have been fairly quiet on the update front, but that's because I've been fairly busy working on some exciting things behind the scenes...which I don't want to give away just yet.
Despite this, I played Metal Heads with a friend the other day and ran into some bugs that I just couldn't let go, so here's a little hotfix for you all :)
FIXES:
- Scoreboard removed from Deadly Disco (I have no idea why I added a scoreboard in the first place).
This should eliminate some confusion.
- Changed the tutorial videos to not be precached. I believe this may have been causing stuttering/chopping tutorial videos, but needs more testing.
- Removed "CANNOT MODIFY THIS TILE" text when viewing items in the board game mode.
- Removed shaded background images in the board game UI when those images were not supposed to be shown, this isn't a major problem, but when spectating for example, there was a dark patch at the bottom center of the screen and on the left of the screen which just looked really weird and annoying.
- Added "Audio Mix Reset" function to the start of every mini-game and the board game mode, this should eliminate a few audio issues where music wasn't playing due to the audio mix being modified and not reset. This was most noticeable if the host restarted a mini-game, especially in offline mode, as the music wasn't actually disabling, but it was playing at an extremely slow rate to the point where it just sounded like very subtle background noise.
NOTE: I don't think this fixes ALL of the audio problems such as music randomly cutting out, for example.
OTHER:
- Steam Remote Play Together is now functional, however I have only done very minimal testing (xbox, ps4 and generic controller on a laptop that is connecting to the host PC via remote play).
I have also tested on mobile, and while it works, it does require some messing around with controls within the Steam overlay in order for it to work nicely.
ROCK ON!
Changed files in this update