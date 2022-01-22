- 9 New level backgrounds have been added. (The approaching asteroid in one of them is simply decorative... for now ;-) )
- To make the game more accessible to new players in the bullet hell genre, sufficient amount of initial fuel for the timedrive is granted for 2 uses in the easy difficulty setting and enough for 1 use in the normal difficulty setting.
- The frontal shield mechanics have been altered so that it now becomes semi-ethereal just like the ship when teleporting, greatly raising its value and enabling the player to better preserve it until its current cooldown is complete.
- damage of all enemies has been greatly reduced in the easy difficulty setting, slightly reduced in normal difficulty and strengthened throughout all the other difficulty settings (More specifically : Easy : -16.6% damage (0.1 damage per wave), Normal : Standard damage (0.12 damage per wave), Hard : +16.6% damage (0.14 damage per wave), Merciless : +33.3% damage (0.16 damage per wave), Impossible : +50% damage (0.18 damage per wave)).
- A few bosses have been altered to pose more of a challenge while others have been weakened just a little bit.
- The drop chance of power sources and greater netherprime gems has been slightly reduced.
- The life of all enemies and bosses has been slightly boosted on the later levels.
- Enemy bolt explosions were further reduced in size in the latter levels so that they still give the proper impression of stronger attacks but do not look large enough to seem aesthetically displeasing.
Netherspace 2 update for 22 January 2022
Netherspace II Updated to Version 1.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update