Update Notes for 1/21/2022

Fixed case of air hockey puck getting stuck on top of machine.

Fixed a bug on the GameDude.

Added date order to notes.

Pog change to help with confusion.

Added red dot for MermaidLullaby :)

Added “Buddies” Poster.

Added “Employee of the Month” Poster – even if the Employee of the Month came in a little late ;)

Thanks so much everyone for your support and feedback! Join us on our Discord if you have more suggestions! More updates next week!

Will hopefully get teleport going while being able to hold things in both hands (thanks for the feedback). Pretty much there, but need to test it more first.

Achievements and a basic arcade only mode coming very soon! More arcade games and prizes to follow :)