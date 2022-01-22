BETA PATCH 1.L.1.0
Server/Client Patch
This patch fixes some bugs, addresses some recent update issues, and improves server performance
- Added server config option to disable AI, bDisableAI=true
- Added Spined Scrab's missing Sound FX
- Thornback Crawlers are no longer poisonous and no longer apply poison when eaten
- Red Mushrooms no longer apply thirst but now apply poison when eaten
- Nerfed the Agile/Fast attack speed cooldown bonus by 80%
- Acid Spitters are now immune to Decay debuffs
- 3rd Person Camera no longer auto-adjusts when looking up while flying
- 3rd Person Camera now allows you to see through yourself while aiming when looking down while flying
- Adjusted AI spawns and reduced total number of AI for server performance
- Fixed an issue where AI would sometimes stand around and not do anything
- Fixed an issue where nest eggs would show two eggs when a player hatches in
- Fixed an issue where blood screen would show when accepting a nest egg
Changed files in this update