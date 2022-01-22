 Skip to content

Day of Dragons update for 22 January 2022

Patch 1.L.1.0

BETA PATCH 1.L.1.0

Server/Client Patch

This patch fixes some bugs, addresses some recent update issues, and improves server performance

  • Added server config option to disable AI, bDisableAI=true
  • Added Spined Scrab's missing Sound FX
  • Thornback Crawlers are no longer poisonous and no longer apply poison when eaten
  • Red Mushrooms no longer apply thirst but now apply poison when eaten
  • Nerfed the Agile/Fast attack speed cooldown bonus by 80%
  • Acid Spitters are now immune to Decay debuffs
  • 3rd Person Camera no longer auto-adjusts when looking up while flying
  • 3rd Person Camera now allows you to see through yourself while aiming when looking down while flying
  • Adjusted AI spawns and reduced total number of AI for server performance
  • Fixed an issue where AI would sometimes stand around and not do anything
  • Fixed an issue where nest eggs would show two eggs when a player hatches in
  • Fixed an issue where blood screen would show when accepting a nest egg

