v1.1.3 - Patch Notes

Hey we have patched a large number of localisation issues / crashes
- A large update to the game's localisation for all languages. There are still a few translation updates that will be added in future patches
- A number of crash fixes for improved overall game stability.
- A fix for a progression issue involving the encounter with Cassius during the Whack the Mole quest.
- Fixed an issue with the Deianeira character appearing in sections of the game she is not supposed to be based on story decisions. There may still be one remaining scene she could show up in based on story decisions which we are investigating for an upcoming patch
