New campaign mission and Inns!! DR4X Weekly Changelog #27: 1/21/2022

Build 8065608 · Last edited 22 January 2022 – 02:39:09 UTC

Hey guys! Some cool stuff, lotsa-bug fixes. New scenario! New Inns!

As always what follows is a summary of all changes made this week!

Most of this has been live as of last night!

Gameplay and UI

-Added new campaign mission! The Hunt

--Can you track down and kill the GSBTBTU?

--This one has the most triggers out of all of em

--Occurs before renoavtions but after mirefield swamp.



-Added Inns

--Inns heal adjacent friendly units for 33% max health every turn

--Inns also have generated names

-Inn now unavailable in mirefield and renovatitions



-Ai can now prioritise killing support units

-Ai now better at utilizing siege

-Made irc better at scrolling

-More trigger additions

--Popup trigger now supports death couints

-Increase spawn chance of moth man lair a tad

-Made moth man lair spawn preferentially on swamps and bogs and ancient forests

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug with movement costs in scenarios

-Fixed bug where fov diff was double what it should be in skirmish

-Fixed bug with disabled commands in scenarios

-Fixed bug where when healing from a flag health bars wouldnt update properly

-fixed bizarre bug where double clicking cells with units and buildings on it didnt swap properly

-Game always selects building by default when selecting something with a buiilding and unit on it, but double clicking will always swap between the two.

-Bring crime disabled in select scenarios

Balancing

-Misc saber bear balance changes to make them more fun to fight in scenariops

Suggestion for testers

-Try out the scenario!