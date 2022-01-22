New campaign mission and Inns!! DR4X Weekly Changelog #27: 1/21/2022

Hey guys! Some cool stuff, lotsa-bug fixes. New scenario! New Inns!
As always what follows is a summary of all changes made this week!
Most of this has been live as of last night!
Gameplay and UI
-Added new campaign mission! The Hunt
--Can you track down and kill the GSBTBTU?
--This one has the most triggers out of all of em
--Occurs before renoavtions but after mirefield swamp.
-Added Inns
--Inns heal adjacent friendly units for 33% max health every turn
--Inns also have generated names
-Inn now unavailable in mirefield and renovatitions
-Ai can now prioritise killing support units
-Ai now better at utilizing siege
-Made irc better at scrolling
-More trigger additions
--Popup trigger now supports death couints
-Increase spawn chance of moth man lair a tad
-Made moth man lair spawn preferentially on swamps and bogs and ancient forests
Bug Fixes
-Fixed bug with movement costs in scenarios
-Fixed bug where fov diff was double what it should be in skirmish
-Fixed bug with disabled commands in scenarios
-Fixed bug where when healing from a flag health bars wouldnt update properly
-fixed bizarre bug where double clicking cells with units and buildings on it didnt swap properly
-Game always selects building by default when selecting something with a buiilding and unit on it, but double clicking will always swap between the two.
-Bring crime disabled in select scenarios
Balancing
-Misc saber bear balance changes to make them more fun to fight in scenariops
Suggestion for testers
-Try out the scenario!
