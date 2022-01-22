 Skip to content

Obama update for 22 January 2022

Lone Wolf Buff

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Obama was designed as a multi-player game, first but we've crunched the numbers and have found that a lot of Obama-seekers are adventuring alone. We've made the player buffer, healthier, more agile and handsome when their mates aren't around to help.

Single-player changes:

  • The player is more free to move in the air now with a 3rd jump. As before, the additional jumps can be refreshed by levitating.
  • The player is more buff, allowing them to carry a larger sword.
  • The player is healthier, slowly regenerating health in and out of combat.

General changes:

  • More feedback when a sword attack connects.
  • Air control is a little better than before.

Changed files in this update

Obama Content Depot 1763621
  • Loading history…
