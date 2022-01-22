Lone Wolf Buff

Obama was designed as a multi-player game, first but we've crunched the numbers and have found that a lot of Obama-seekers are adventuring alone. We've made the player buffer, healthier, more agile and handsome when their mates aren't around to help.
Single-player changes:
- The player is more free to move in the air now with a 3rd jump. As before, the additional jumps can be refreshed by levitating.
- The player is more buff, allowing them to carry a larger sword.
- The player is healthier, slowly regenerating health in and out of combat.
General changes:
- More feedback when a sword attack connects.
- Air control is a little better than before.
Changed files in this update