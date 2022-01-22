2022.1.22 Update

Version: 2021.12.20 -> 2022.1.22
-
Added 'Save as expression file' for Live2D Editor
Only for Cubism SDK3+. Select parameters in Parameter tag page, set value and save as exp3.json.
-
Improvements of Json Editor
-
Bug fixes
Changed files in this update