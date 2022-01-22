 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Live2DViewerEX update for 22 January 2022

2022.1.22 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8065569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version: 2021.12.20 -> 2022.1.22

  • Added 'Save as expression file' for Live2D Editor

    Only for Cubism SDK3+. Select parameters in Parameter tag page, set value and save as exp3.json.

  • Improvements of Json Editor

  • Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 616721
  • Loading history…
MacOS Depot 616722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.