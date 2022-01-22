Dungeon Runner Major Update V5.0.0

Hi Runners,

It's here a new Big update. In this update, there will be a lot to do!

So let's start with what's new in-game:

Right now, the new region is where you can finally enter the Black Terra Region to fight a new type of monster 100+.

All armor and weapons have been updated, revamped, and balanced.

All monsters have been buffed and debuffed to balance the game a bit.

The Book of Drago: new items

Classes can now transcend to a new level of power. This system will boost your power like crazy for the upcoming content so use this now to make your team much stronger.

And there are still a lot more changes you can find in-game!

All the Runners who are playing right now got excellent news. In the next major update, we will be adding a new class upgrade and a new bow class.

So I hope you all enjoy this excellent update!

Okay, I still got more news. In February, we will have our first Runner Tournament the price pool will be for First place $45, Second place $25, and Third place $12. If you want to enter this Tournament, you will need to have a team above LVL125, so you still have a lot of time, so power up your team before this fabulous event comes. If you want to join the Tournament, please enter the discord server and put your name in the Tournament channel!

Dungeon Runner XZ Discord: https://discord.gg/mva9w7yQAc

Have a great day Runner's