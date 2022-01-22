 Skip to content

Cyber Cult City update for 22 January 2022

V 0.0.3.1

Build 8065409

V 0.0.3.1

IF YOU ATTEMPT TO CONTINUE AN OLD RUN YOUR GAME WILL CRASH. PLEASE START A NEW RUN.

  • You can see further when moving your cursor away from the player while not on the hoverboard

  • Market guards are replaced with mech market guards in subsequent visits after robbing the market

  • Trash bins are now destroyed when you jump them and have a chance to drop loot

  • Fixed an issue with your gun not producing bullets. Loading a continue the first time after this update will crash your game due to this fix.

  • Fixed issue where the player could get stuck in a dead Mech

  • Fixed an issue that would make enemies inaccessible

  • You should no longer get stuck on trash bins

