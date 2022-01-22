V 0.0.3.1
IF YOU ATTEMPT TO CONTINUE AN OLD RUN YOUR GAME WILL CRASH. PLEASE START A NEW RUN.
You can see further when moving your cursor away from the player while not on the hoverboard
Market guards are replaced with mech market guards in subsequent visits after robbing the market
Trash bins are now destroyed when you jump them and have a chance to drop loot
Fixed an issue with your gun not producing bullets. Loading a continue the first time after this update will crash your game due to this fix.
Fixed issue where the player could get stuck in a dead Mech
Fixed an issue that would make enemies inaccessible
You should no longer get stuck on trash bins
