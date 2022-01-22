 Skip to content

Easy Red 2 update for 22 January 2022

Update v1.0.2: New weapons, new voice actings, new sounds, & More!

Build 8065396

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone. Here's the changelogs since last update:

New features:

•Added QF-6 Pounder AT gun.

•Added PIAT Rocket Launcher.

•Added separate settings to invert Y axis on tanks and planes.

Fixes:

•New sounds for flamethrowers, weapons reload & more.

•Improved collisions for vehicles.

•Improved FPS controls to make them less clunky.

•AI Now moves slower and more carefully.

•Fixed remove grass tool for Map Editor.

•Improved explosion push force applied to RagDolls.

•Improved penetration feedback.

•AI Now uses trees as covers.

•Panzerfaust max penetration is now 200mm

•Removed hand damage animation in Easy difficulty.

•Improved scroll view for respawns in custom missions with many spawns.

•It's now possible to move while using orders if playing with Keyboard.

•Selection menus in Map&Mission Editor now list objects in alphabetical order.

Please let me know if you have more suggestions on the Discord Server.

Thank you again,

Marco.

Changed files in this update

Easy Red 2 WINDOWS Depot 1324781
  • Loading history…
Easy Red 2 LINUX Depot 1324782
  • Loading history…
