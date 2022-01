We are pleased to announce the release of Alpha 1.0 of Board Game Engine!

As we are in Early Access and this is version 1.0, we anticipate bugs will quickly arise. We will do everything we can to squash bugs and smooth glitches. As promised, the editor is currently free while we work towards multiplayer, that is still our highest priority!

We have a long road ahead of us, but we hope you'll join us for the journey.

Thank you all for your continued support