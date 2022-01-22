Patch 1.7.5

Improvements:
- Lowered max resistances from 75% to 50%
- Buffed Vespid Sting
- Buffed Vespid Dire Stab
- Replaced Tranquil because of multiple complaints that about the skill and Vespid doesn't have a passive so it's now replaced with Deep Roots giving evasion, critical, move speed and attack speed
- Replaced Haalk Blood Ritual with Demon Wings fly fast and gain life leech
- Removed stamina from fortitude and put it on survival, added block rate to fortitude
- Increased performance
- Capped max FPS at 144
- Fixed a few other minor bugs
Changed files in this update