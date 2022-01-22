 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 22 January 2022

Patch 1.7.5

Patch 1.7.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Lowered max resistances from 75% to 50%
  • Buffed Vespid Sting
  • Buffed Vespid Dire Stab
  • Replaced Tranquil because of multiple complaints that about the skill and Vespid doesn't have a passive so it's now replaced with Deep Roots giving evasion, critical, move speed and attack speed
  • Replaced Haalk Blood Ritual with Demon Wings fly fast and gain life leech
  • Removed stamina from fortitude and put it on survival, added block rate to fortitude
  • Increased performance
  • Capped max FPS at 144
  • Fixed a few other minor bugs

