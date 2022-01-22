Soulmate 1.1 Update

Hey everyone!
Today, I have uploaded a new build of Soulmate!
I've added a couple of things, some minor, some huge!
The first couple of things I have are:
- A story mode (Early progress, with currently only one playable level)
- Cutscenes (Still early, and the cutscenes need polish in the animations)
- More Attacks (There's more than five attacks with the sword now)
- Enemies now hurt your health more
Minor bug fixes have been put into place as well:
- Fixed a bug with being able to exit the boundary of the Open World
- Added save states to the First Level (There wasn't any in a previous build)
This is all I've added for now, I hope you enjoy!
Thank you all again,
Mumble
Changed files in this update