Soulmate update for 22 January 2022

Soulmate 1.1 Update

Soulmate update for 22 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Today, I have uploaded a new build of Soulmate!

I've added a couple of things, some minor, some huge!

The first couple of things I have are:

  • A story mode (Early progress, with currently only one playable level)
  • Cutscenes (Still early, and the cutscenes need polish in the animations)
  • More Attacks (There's more than five attacks with the sword now)
  • Enemies now hurt your health more

Minor bug fixes have been put into place as well:

  • Fixed a bug with being able to exit the boundary of the Open World
  • Added save states to the First Level (There wasn't any in a previous build)

This is all I've added for now, I hope you enjoy!

Thank you all again,

Mumble

