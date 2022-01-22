 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Entodrive update for 22 January 2022

Entodrive Devlog #45

Share · View all patches · Build 8065300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What I've Been Working On :

+Start to the Apastron Time of Crisis Tie-in event in Alder Village



+New cutscene for Time of Crisis Tie-in

+New location Cloning Facility



+Void mystical battle w/ Formereplica



+Face off against new forever goons

+The Battle Diner in Javapool now opens after becoming the Entodrive world champion

+Added missing invisible walls

+Fixed physics bugs with movable barrels

+Adjusted some places that the player couldn't fit in/through before to make smoother navigation

+Added achievement for the Time of Crisis Tie-in event

Completed Monster List :

What's Coming Next :

Continuing the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

Updated Guides

Updated Report Stations

Changed files in this update

Entodrive LINUX Depot Depot 1520712
  • Loading history…
Entodrive Windows Depot Depot 1520713
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.