Entodrive Devlog #45

What I've Been Working On :
+Start to the Apastron Time of Crisis Tie-in event in Alder Village
+New cutscene for Time of Crisis Tie-in
+New location Cloning Facility
+Void mystical battle w/ Formereplica
+Face off against new forever goons
+The Battle Diner in Javapool now opens after becoming the Entodrive world champion
+Added missing invisible walls
+Fixed physics bugs with movable barrels
+Adjusted some places that the player couldn't fit in/through before to make smoother navigation
+Added achievement for the Time of Crisis Tie-in event
Completed Monster List :
What's Coming Next :
Continuing the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event
Updated Guides
Updated Report Stations
Changed files in this update