v0.0.92.78 is now live on the Experimental Branch and brings AMD FSR support

Hello Space Survivors,

you might think what a second update so soon. Yes but sadly it is not the v0.0.93.x version we know you are all waiting for instead this update is perparation of sorts and bug fixes and improvements. One big improvment is that we integrated AMD's Fidelity Super Resolution or short FSR it is not a final implementation but is there and should give you at least a bit of performance gain by not really losing much image quality so check it out in the video settings.

And now of course the list of all changes that are included:

Help texts for which buttons to press to interact are now correctly displaying the assigned keys

Removed pre generated map from containment breach map so random generation works

FSR integration

Max FPS slider

Add localization to support EN and DE currently only for HUD elements [W.I.P]

Adjust flashlight settings to have a longer range, brighter light, and smaller cone

Flashlight is now toggleable

Added Checkbox to be configurable via xml

Added selection to be configurable via xml

Removed Compass form all modes except Containment Breach

Fixed a crash when trying to acces the esc menu inside the Containment Breach mode

So we hope all of you enjoy the update and as always thanks for playing Space Survivors Shooter (SPACE SURVIVORS I: THE RECKONING)

With kind regards Developer Team