Time for Quest update for 22 January 2022

Time For Quest - Update 1.985 - Minor

Build 8065164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022.01.22

  • An experimental version of the Polish language has been added, you can find it in the game settings.
  • Paths have been added in the map appearance.
  • Minor bug fixes

Many people were still having difficulty locating the initial city, and they were discouraged from continuing to play.

In the game, we built over 100 maps and countless hours of gameplay.

Players' adventures with the game were cut short due to difficulties in finding a path or completing the first objectives; our goal is to reverse that.

Numerous people have left critical evaluations due to our departure from the game's development.

We work on a variety of projects at our company, but we still remember and wish to develop our first game - Time for Quest

We appreciate your support!

xoxoxo

Source Byte Sp. z o.o.

