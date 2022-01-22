Version 2.0

Hey Everyone! Like always I want to thank you for your support and for playing my game! Today I am happy to announce that The Two of Us v2.0 is out today! The patch notes are below!

v2.0

Added 5 x levels which are Stage 2 of the game

Added 5 x Steam Achievements

Added Stage Select on the Lobby Screen

The Shuriken player now is a different colour in-game

New Enemy type "Tree Enemy"

Added 4 new obstacles/mechanics

Added the ability to replay stages or progress to next stage on the end screens

Added a V-Sync Option (replaces the previous FPS Toggle) Please see information about this below

Removed the velocity ramp up on keyboard to match the controller

Patched the macro jump

Patched the bug where the wrong weapon type can pass through weapon walls

Patched the Up Jump/Straight Wall Jump

V-Sync

In testing I found that desync issues can occur with players if there is too big of a difference in framerate. To help combat this, V-Sync is enabled by default. It is recommended that both players either have this setting enabled or disabled to avoid larger desync problems.

Future of The Two of Us

With this update I will be taking a rest from further development of The Two of Us. This is because I am just about to start my last semester of University which will take majority of my time. I am also looking to begin work on a new project. That said, I will still be monitoring player reports and patching any bugs found by users.

Thank you all for your support of The Two of Us, the love I received from this community has truly been a surreal experience. I hope to see you all playing my games in the future :)

- Ethan Fitzgerald