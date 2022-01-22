Version 1.6 (small point release)

Fixes the ability to play OGG/WAV files, after a review pointed out that wasn't working (thanks Melchiah!)

It's a bit weird, and will only work on the Steam/Itch builds. If you're using the Windows Store build, it protects the folder, so I THINK you can't do this. But, if anyone gets it working on there despite, let me know!

You just need to drop .OGG or .WAV files into steamapps/common/SkateBIRD/SkateBIRD_Data/StreamingAssets. There's a little .txt in there called "put your ogg or wav music for SkateBIRD here.txt" if you just want to search it, which contains basic instructions. Please note that it'll always have at least one track of built-in not-OGG/WAV music, even if you disable everything (you'll see why), so just leave at least one track enabled to control that.

Please be aware that if you put a lot of files in here, it can make the game load VERY SLOWLY, due to the load method being pretty inefficient. It uses Unity engine functionality that links into some kind of browser back-end for external asset loading.

Let me know if anyone has problems. It's a fringe function that we didn't explain anywhere, due to the platform limitations and poor Unity loading performance. Still, it should work!