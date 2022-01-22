 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 22 January 2022

21 Jan 22 Early Access Build

  • added Tutorial 6: Spotting
  • Scenario Editor: added zone victory type of "# of Vehicles".
  • Fire on Hill 150: changed victory condition to the new vehicles type so Crews are not mistakenly counted.

