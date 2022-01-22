- added Tutorial 6: Spotting
- Scenario Editor: added zone victory type of "# of Vehicles".
- Fire on Hill 150: changed victory condition to the new vehicles type so Crews are not mistakenly counted.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 22 January 2022
21 Jan 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
