Version 1.51 Update

Sucker for Love: First Date v.1.51 Patch Notes
Issues that have addressed and fixed:
- The ritual 'Final Pledge' in Chapter 2 crashed the game if it was performed in the bathroom.
- 'Spirit Scream' not stopping after they pass
- Going outside turns off the music/soundscape during Chapter 3
- Enemies still attacking you after you dispel the final Evil and start the final dialogue.
- One of the Ending's CG was the wrong size
- Some missing dialogue at the end of one of Chapter 2's endings
- Disabled light turn off thank you looping forever until I can squash it for real
- Robe was being inconsistent during 'Dark Communion' in Chapter 2
- ...Among other minor fixes!
Additions:
- UI indicator for the CTRL 'skip dialogue' key
- Additional Voice Lines for Auntie Nyan Nyan during Chapter 3
If any issues come up, please feel free to post about it on the discussions board for the game, or join the official DreadXP Discord!
Changed files in this update