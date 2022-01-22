 Skip to content

Sucker for Love update for 22 January 2022

Version 1.51 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sucker for Love: First Date v.1.51 Patch Notes

Issues that have addressed and fixed:
  • The ritual 'Final Pledge' in Chapter 2 crashed the game if it was performed in the bathroom.
  • 'Spirit Scream' not stopping after they pass
  • Going outside turns off the music/soundscape during Chapter 3
  • Enemies still attacking you after you dispel the final Evil and start the final dialogue.
  • One of the Ending's CG was the wrong size
  • Some missing dialogue at the end of one of Chapter 2's endings
  • Disabled light turn off thank you looping forever until I can squash it for real
  • Robe was being inconsistent during 'Dark Communion' in Chapter 2
  • ...Among other minor fixes!
Additions:
  • UI indicator for the CTRL 'skip dialogue' key
  • Additional Voice Lines for Auntie Nyan Nyan during Chapter 3

If any issues come up, please feel free to post about it on the discussions board for the game, or join the official DreadXP Discord!

