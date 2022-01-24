 Skip to content

God of War update for 24 January 2022

Patch v1.0.3 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v1.0.3 for God of War is now live.

Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately.

Patch Notes

Fixes
  • Fixed an issue that caused leaks in memory allocation which could result in either decreased performance or a game client crash.

Thank you to everyone who reported the memory leak issue and assisted us greatly by sharing their setup information, we appreciate you taking the extra step!

To view the issues that are currently still under investigation, please refer to our Known Issues.

