1.4.1 early preview on beta branch!

Hello! I've been working hard on a little expansion and quality of life update to build on 1.4. It's not quite ready yet, but the current preview of 1.4.1 addresses some pretty nasty bugs so I felt the need to push something out to the beta branch! Since this is a quick release (full release coming in a week or two), it's just a Windows build for now.

To opt into the beta, right click on Keysight, navigate to Properties, and then Betas, and select "beta".

This build addresses disappearing keypress and impact lights. But it also contains previews of: significantly better performance, overhauled turbo note testing, spicy new pulse features, mask mode visibility options, faster and more convenient custom texture loading, and a bunch of other stuff!

Still on the to-do list: pulse templates; a better system to detect any missing default presets and a quick-reimport button; and a fast Basic mode "image backdrop" for custom image display without having to dig through advanced options.

Thank you for your patience!

Full changelog