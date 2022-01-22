Icarus Week Seven Content Update

As the Icarus team's planning for 2022 continues, this week we've taken a break from adding new missions to get a bunch of new items into the workshop. You'll find a lot of new options to take in your dropship load-outs that let you choose how you want to tackle a mission.



The Inaris manufacturing consortium has introduced full new set of tools for Icarus prospectors, including Axe, Pickaxe, Spear, Knife and Arrows.

Showing their heritage in the mining industry, Inaris’s products have a weighty, industrial look to them. They're designed for durability as you'd expect of products used far from Earth where repair and replacement are difficult if not impossible.

New Backpacks



Offering more than just extra inventory space, these specialist backpacks offer additional bonuses whether you consider yourself more of an Archer, a Gatherer or a Survivor.

Farming Packets



Mastering the preservation process, farming packets are now available for most of the crops that have been introduced to Icarus. They can be used to set up a farm on your favorite outpost, or simply to bring Mushrooms to parts of Icarus where they are not yet found growing in the wild.

Modules, Deployables



There are also two additional modules that improve animal visibility, and two pre-built deployables to speed up your settlement once you arrive: a furnace and a storage crate.

Patch Notes

In addition to new content, we continue to prioritize bug fixes and game balance. Here are the details of the other bug fixes and updates in today’s patch:

Version: 1.1.1.90444