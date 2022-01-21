Offline Local Multiplayer Update! + lots of UX tweaks and bug fixes

I'm super excited to share this MEGA update with y'all!

Sacramento Gamers Expo went really well and I got tons of great feedback and was inspired with lost of new ideas on how to improve the gameplay experience, and I'm releasing a big set of those changes today ːsteamhappyː

In addition to now being able to play locally with up to 4 players (no need to be connected to the internet anymore!), this update includes:

Support for more controllers such as Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, PowerA Switch Controller, and Pokken Tournament Controller, plus many, many more

A reorganized menu for choosing the game type

Fixed deadzone problems and accidental double tap dashes on controllers

Changed the mall level to remove janky stairs and make it easier to get around

When someone is about to win, all items on the ground can be picked up by anybody! This eliminates the "oh no, I don't have any items" problem

Indicators of what items are yours and who owns what items in local multiplayer are more clear and readable (and more obvious and easy to find)

+/-1 indicators when receiving/giving items

Now at least one item per player with remain in play to limit players from having no items

Improved local multiplayer stats section to be easier to read and understand

Player who is winning now very clearly indicated with new visuals, effects and sound

Fixed bug where jumping after bouncing off a spring would slow you down

Fixed bots moving erratically, now they smooth and silky :)

Fixed camera not zooming quick enough and players going off screen in local multiplayer

I have a lot more updates coming, including new levels and characters. So stay tuned for that! Hope y'all have fun!

-Mana