Offline Local Multiplayer Update! + lots of UX tweaks and bug fixes

I'm super excited to share this MEGA update with y'all!
Sacramento Gamers Expo went really well and I got tons of great feedback and was inspired with lost of new ideas on how to improve the gameplay experience, and I'm releasing a big set of those changes today ːsteamhappyː
In addition to now being able to play locally with up to 4 players (no need to be connected to the internet anymore!), this update includes:
- Support for more controllers such as Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, PowerA Switch Controller, and Pokken Tournament Controller, plus many, many more
- A reorganized menu for choosing the game type
- Fixed deadzone problems and accidental double tap dashes on controllers
- Changed the mall level to remove janky stairs and make it easier to get around
- When someone is about to win, all items on the ground can be picked up by anybody! This eliminates the "oh no, I don't have any items" problem
- Indicators of what items are yours and who owns what items in local multiplayer are more clear and readable (and more obvious and easy to find)
- +/-1 indicators when receiving/giving items
- Now at least one item per player with remain in play to limit players from having no items
- Improved local multiplayer stats section to be easier to read and understand
- Player who is winning now very clearly indicated with new visuals, effects and sound
- Fixed bug where jumping after bouncing off a spring would slow you down
- Fixed bots moving erratically, now they smooth and silky :)
- Fixed camera not zooming quick enough and players going off screen in local multiplayer
I have a lot more updates coming, including new levels and characters. So stay tuned for that! Hope y'all have fun!
-Mana
