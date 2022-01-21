Jan 21st Patch

Changes in EN/JP Builds
D-Pad and Arrow Keys now honor Retreat or Turn Around gameplay options
Controller will now bootstrap if the connection is lost or a controller is plugged in during gameplay.
Framerate is now correctly tied to refresh rate. (yea, you can play at 144hz now!) ːsteamhappyː
Various texture fixes
- Glitch on edge of menu items removed
- The white cross on the box in the Storage Tent
Changes in EN Build
- Quest Clear and Treasure Ranking images translated
