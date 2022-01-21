 Skip to content

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi update for 21 January 2022

Jan 21st Patch

Build 8064805

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes in EN/JP Builds

  • D-Pad and Arrow Keys now honor Retreat or Turn Around gameplay options

  • Controller will now bootstrap if the connection is lost or a controller is plugged in during gameplay.

  • Framerate is now correctly tied to refresh rate. (yea, you can play at 144hz now!) ːsteamhappyː

  • Various texture fixes

    • Glitch on edge of menu items removed
    • The white cross on the box in the Storage Tent

Changes in EN Build

  • Quest Clear and Treasure Ranking images translated

