1/21 Updates

AI Players
- uncovered a bug where AI players would change their minds about sending cards to the PQ and would play them instead
- fix an issue where AI could soft lock when trying to use Shion's ability
- Many tweaks to the AI decision process
Gameplay
- You may now cancel optional card powers even after selecting "yes" on their popup, the option to cancel will not show on cards where an action must be taken
Other
- Some minor tweaks to text and image positions in menus
Changed files in this update