Tanto Cuore update for 21 January 2022

1/21 Updates

Tanto Cuore update for 21 January 2022

1/21 Updates

AI Players

  • uncovered a bug where AI players would change their minds about sending cards to the PQ and would play them instead
  • fix an issue where AI could soft lock when trying to use Shion's ability
  • Many tweaks to the AI decision process

Gameplay

  • You may now cancel optional card powers even after selecting "yes" on their popup, the option to cancel will not show on cards where an action must be taken

Other

  • Some minor tweaks to text and image positions in menus

