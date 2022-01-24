 Skip to content

Revn update for 24 January 2022

Update 0.15.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • New Secondary weapon – Rogue Shotgun.
  • New VFX and SFX on Assassin Edge passive.
  • New VFX for Emergency Shields.
  • New VFX for Poison Bubble.

Balance Changes

  • Shield Recharge – No longer restores a percentage of missing shields, no longer scales with AP, now restores a flat amount of shields.
  • Biofuel Convertor – Drastically increased the healing ratio but added an internal 1 second cooldown to the effect proc. (hint – build with high energy cost abilities, prioritize energized life steal for Ray and Flamethrower builds.)
  • Wrist Rocket – Gained an additional 100% Weapon Damage scaling on top of the Energy Damage scaling it already had.
  • Reworked Structure Damage – Bonus Weapon Damage will now apply to structures
  • Fang SMG – Structure Damage reduced

Bug Fixes & QoL

  • Double clicking to equip abilities in the loadout editor now automatically applies them to the highlighted slot
  • “You have unspent ichor” hint no longer covers crafting UI
  • Crafting UI now has a “Recommended” item set
  • Added more hint tooltips for new players

