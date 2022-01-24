Update 0.15.1

New Content
- New Secondary weapon – Rogue Shotgun.
- New VFX and SFX on Assassin Edge passive.
- New VFX for Emergency Shields.
- New VFX for Poison Bubble.
Balance Changes
- Shield Recharge – No longer restores a percentage of missing shields, no longer scales with AP, now restores a flat amount of shields.
- Biofuel Convertor – Drastically increased the healing ratio but added an internal 1 second cooldown to the effect proc. (hint – build with high energy cost abilities, prioritize energized life steal for Ray and Flamethrower builds.)
- Wrist Rocket – Gained an additional 100% Weapon Damage scaling on top of the Energy Damage scaling it already had.
- Reworked Structure Damage – Bonus Weapon Damage will now apply to structures
- Fang SMG – Structure Damage reduced
Bug Fixes & QoL
- Double clicking to equip abilities in the loadout editor now automatically applies them to the highlighted slot
- “You have unspent ichor” hint no longer covers crafting UI
- Crafting UI now has a “Recommended” item set
- Added more hint tooltips for new players
