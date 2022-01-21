January Update Hotfix

A quick hotfix for several issues that came up with the latest update:

• Zones and stored cameras were not loaded correctly from old saved states

• Imported collision models were mirrored on the X axis. This change could break your collisions if you have used collision models that are not symmetric across the X axis!

• "Save as new" in template editor would store the new template in a "Templates" subfolder if used in the main directory. It also used an invalid Guid for the new template.

• Items from (non-lazy) "Infinite Queue" containers could not be removed properly

• Global script could not be changed on Mac/Linux

• A crash could occur when adding or removing items from containers using scripting

• A crash could occur when joining a game that uses hide cursor zones

• Tooltips for delete card and delete all cards buttons were flipped

• Linux version could crash on startup

• Remember player number and direct connect settings on starting new game