January Update Hotfix

A quick hotfix for several issues that came up with the latest update:
• Zones and stored cameras were not loaded correctly from old saved states
• Imported collision models were mirrored on the X axis. This change could break your collisions if you have used collision models that are not symmetric across the X axis!
• "Save as new" in template editor would store the new template in a "Templates" subfolder if used in the main directory. It also used an invalid Guid for the new template.
• Items from (non-lazy) "Infinite Queue" containers could not be removed properly
• Global script could not be changed on Mac/Linux
• A crash could occur when adding or removing items from containers using scripting
• A crash could occur when joining a game that uses hide cursor zones
• Tooltips for delete card and delete all cards buttons were flipped
• Linux version could crash on startup
• Remember player number and direct connect settings on starting new game
Changed files in this update