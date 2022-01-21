 Skip to content

Frigore update for 21 January 2022

Update v1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone , i hope you are all having a great weekend and i hope all of you are safe ! :)

This update is focused on all the suggestions and changes all of you wanted in the game !

New additions

  • Stamina bar (So you cannot endlessly outrun and kite the zombies)
  • New hidden key + door that opens the next map (Once open , the next area is blocked by barrels. No need to go searching for it, in the next update the hint to find the key will be revealed in game.)
  • Loud scream from zombies that detect you and come to attack

Buffs/Nerfs

  • Flashlight is now incredibly useful (3x faster take out time and hide)
  • Flashlight is brighter and has increased beam range
  • Reduced zombie damage from 25-50 to 20-40
  • Zombies react to shots from greater distance (Bring the axe in more use)
  • Shotgun shell ejection speed from 100 to 200
  • Pistol minor damage decrease from 40 to 35

Changes and reworks

  • Removed running and walking head-bob (No dizzy shakes)
  • Removed jump sounds (If people want them back in the future i will add them again)
  • Removed weapon sway and now the aiming is super clean and very useful to ADS(aim down sight)
  • Radio tower zombie silhouette removed (jumpscare is still there)

Fixes/Bugs

  • Fixed main menu bug that let you fly and look around

Performance

  • Did some shadow and light adjustments, please let me know if the performance is now better !

Waiting for more suggestions and everything you want in the game !!! Please let me know. Im working on the "building mechanics" and the new map right now ! :) Will provide screenshots within the next week !

Take care every one !!!

