Update v1.3

Hello everyone , i hope you are all having a great weekend and i hope all of you are safe ! :)
This update is focused on all the suggestions and changes all of you wanted in the game !
New additions
- Stamina bar (So you cannot endlessly outrun and kite the zombies)
- New hidden key + door that opens the next map (Once open , the next area is blocked by barrels. No need to go searching for it, in the next update the hint to find the key will be revealed in game.)
- Loud scream from zombies that detect you and come to attack
Buffs/Nerfs
- Flashlight is now incredibly useful (3x faster take out time and hide)
- Flashlight is brighter and has increased beam range
- Reduced zombie damage from 25-50 to 20-40
- Zombies react to shots from greater distance (Bring the axe in more use)
- Shotgun shell ejection speed from 100 to 200
- Pistol minor damage decrease from 40 to 35
Changes and reworks
- Removed running and walking head-bob (No dizzy shakes)
- Removed jump sounds (If people want them back in the future i will add them again)
- Removed weapon sway and now the aiming is super clean and very useful to ADS(aim down sight)
- Radio tower zombie silhouette removed (jumpscare is still there)
Fixes/Bugs
- Fixed main menu bug that let you fly and look around
Performance
- Did some shadow and light adjustments, please let me know if the performance is now better !
Waiting for more suggestions and everything you want in the game !!! Please let me know. Im working on the "building mechanics" and the new map right now ! :) Will provide screenshots within the next week !
Take care every one !!!
