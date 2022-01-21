Update v1.3

Hello everyone , i hope you are all having a great weekend and i hope all of you are safe ! :)

This update is focused on all the suggestions and changes all of you wanted in the game !

New additions

Stamina bar (So you cannot endlessly outrun and kite the zombies)

New hidden key + door that opens the next map (Once open , the next area is blocked by barrels. No need to go searching for it, in the next update the hint to find the key will be revealed in game.)

Loud scream from zombies that detect you and come to attack

Buffs/Nerfs

Flashlight is now incredibly useful (3x faster take out time and hide)

Flashlight is brighter and has increased beam range

Reduced zombie damage from 25-50 to 20-40

to Zombies react to shots from greater distance (Bring the axe in more use)

distance (Bring the axe in more use) Shotgun shell ejection speed from 100 to 200

to Pistol minor damage decrease from 40 to 35

Changes and reworks

Removed running and walking head-bob (No dizzy shakes)

Removed jump sounds (If people want them back in the future i will add them again)

Removed weapon sway and now the aiming is super clean and very useful to ADS(aim down sight)

Radio tower zombie silhouette removed (jumpscare is still there)

Fixes/Bugs

Fixed main menu bug that let you fly and look around

Performance

Did some shadow and light adjustments, please let me know if the performance is now better !

Waiting for more suggestions and everything you want in the game !!! Please let me know. Im working on the "building mechanics" and the new map right now ! :) Will provide screenshots within the next week !

Take care every one !!!