 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

UNBEATABLE [white label] update for 21 January 2022

PATCH V1.0.7 is LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8064634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey gang,

It's ON!

UNBEATABLE: BONUS FINALS is LIVE - download PATCH V1.0.7, turn on your video recorder of choice, and select Tourney Mode! You can enter the official event discussion + submissions channels in the message following this one. You have till the end of this weekend, so don't forget to pace yourselves, and have fun!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1290490/view/3106921957202078293

Select TOURNEY Mode to play the BONUS FINALS SET LIST:

  1. FOREVER NOW: DOG_NOISE REMIX (UNBEATABLE)
  2. PROPER RHYTHM: MUST DIE REMIX (MUST DIE)
  3. EMPTY DIARY: SOUNDCIRCLET REMIX (DANTE'S INFERNO)

PATCH V1.0.7 Patch Notes

  • (EVENT) For this weekend only, you can select "TOURNEY" mode to participate in UNBEATABLE: BONUS FINALS! For rules on submission, prizes, and participation, please see our last post!
  • (QOL) You can now quick-select after selecting a song to the options menu before playing!
  • (QOL) Control prompts throughout the game have been updated.
  • (QOL) Tool-tips have been added when selecting PLAY or TOURNEY mode.

Best of luck!

<3 FROM D-CELL GAMES

Changed files in this update

UNBEATABLE Content Depot 1290491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.