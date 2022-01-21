PATCH V1.0.7 is LIVE!

Hey gang,
It's ON!
UNBEATABLE: BONUS FINALS is LIVE - download PATCH V1.0.7, turn on your video recorder of choice, and select Tourney Mode! You can enter the official event discussion + submissions channels in the message following this one. You have till the end of this weekend, so don't forget to pace yourselves, and have fun!
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1290490/view/3106921957202078293
Select TOURNEY Mode to play the BONUS FINALS SET LIST:
- FOREVER NOW: DOG_NOISE REMIX (UNBEATABLE)
- PROPER RHYTHM: MUST DIE REMIX (MUST DIE)
- EMPTY DIARY: SOUNDCIRCLET REMIX (DANTE'S INFERNO)
PATCH V1.0.7 Patch Notes
- (EVENT) For this weekend only, you can select "TOURNEY" mode to participate in UNBEATABLE: BONUS FINALS! For rules on submission, prizes, and participation, please see our last post!
- (QOL) You can now quick-select after selecting a song to the options menu before playing!
- (QOL) Control prompts throughout the game have been updated.
- (QOL) Tool-tips have been added when selecting PLAY or TOURNEY mode.
Best of luck!
<3 FROM D-CELL GAMES
